Car slams into home, catches fire in Butler Co.

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating after a car slammed into a home Wednesday.

Around 5:10 p.m. Middletown officers were called to the 4200 block of Central Avenue for reports of a car into a home, according to a social media post.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the car and the home were on fire.

Witnesses told police that several people ran from the car.

An initial investigation found the car was traveling south on Curryer Road and hit another vehicle.

It then took off at a high rate of speed before losing control and crashing into the home.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 513-725-7700.

