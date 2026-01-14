Car slams into apartment in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A car went into an apartment in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Lebanon Police Department was called to the crash in the first block of Gloria Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family who lived at the apartment told News Center 7 they were not home at the crash.

The driver of the car that slammed into the apartment was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Jeff Thomas with New Lebanon police.

We are working to learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group