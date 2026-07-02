Car shop closure leaves people without repairs

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a former mechanic shop owner after BP Auto Tech in Troy closed its doors, leaving customers without their vehicles or money.

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Authorities are currently investigating one case as criminal following claims filed against the business.

Many customers who visited BP Auto Tech to check on their cars or trucks last week found a sign on the door announcing the closure.

The business shut down, leaving customers’ keys inside their cars and services incomplete, impacting people like Brian Chavers.

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Chavers, a customer from Troy, confirmed that he had a truck at BP Auto Tech for repairs and had purchased his son’s car from the business.

Chavers stated he never took a discount from the owner, whom he considered a friend.

“I’ve never taken a discount. I refused him because he was a friend of mine that had a business. That’s not how you support your friends,” Chavers said.

He and his son paid $3,000 for the car. Chavers expressed anger upon learning the business closed, and neither vehicle was fixed.

“I said, ‘Are you going to fix it? If not, give us our money back,’ and I haven’t heard anything back since then,” Chavers recounted.

While Chavers was able to have his truck towed from the lot, he is now anticipating needing to replace his son’s car.

Sheriff Dave Duchak of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office described the situation as unusual.

“It’s just a very unfortunate situation, that you know, and it’s rare. I mean most business owners don’t conduct themselves in this way,” Sheriff Duchak said.

The sheriff confirmed that his office is investigating one of the filed cases as criminal.

“We’re trying to work within the law as best we can,” Sheriff Duchak stated.

Efforts to contact the shop owner on Wednesday were unsuccessful, with no answer.

The sheriff’s office has also patrolled the site of the closed business to prevent damage to the remaining vehicles.

Sheriff Duchak noted that “it’s concerning, but I think most of the cars have been reunited with their owners.”

He encourages anyone else who believes they have a criminal case related to BP Auto Tech to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for guidance.

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