Car hits 2 men at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Two 25-year-olds were hurt after being hit by a car in Dayton early Sunday.
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Around 2:30 .m., Dayton officers were called to the area of Wayne Avenue and Third Street for a crash.
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A Dodge Ram 50 was traveling north on Wayne Avenue when, at East Third Street turned left without the right of way and hit two people.
The two 25-year-old men had minor injuries, and one was driven to the hospital, police said.
The driver of the Dodge was cited for the crash.
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