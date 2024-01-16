Car drove off from attempted traffic stop before head-on crash; New video shows initial chase

PREBLE COUNTY — New dash camera video shows the moments as a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a driver before a high-speed chase.

This happened in West Alexandria on Saturday. As News Center 7 reported then, the car involved in the chase was later involved in a head-on crash on S. Preble County Line Road near Lower Gratis Road.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Car drove off from attempted traffic stop before head-on crash; 2 people seriously injured

The attempted traffic stop started when the deputy clocked the driver going 86 mph in a 50 mph zone on US 35. The video showed the deputy taking a U-turn to pull over the driver, but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver went so fast that it was hard to spot him in front of the deputy for most of the cruiser camera video.

At one point, you can see the black car speeding down Enterprise Road just after turning right off of US 35. Not long after this, the deputy stopped the chase when he lost the car but kept going in the direction he last saw the driver going and re-started the chase again when he found him.

As we previously reported, the second chase was stopped by the deputy due to speed and road conditions.

>> Bill taking aim at ‘deepfakes’ introduced at Ohio statehouse

The deputy was already on their way back to West Alexandria to resume their normal patrol when the crash happened.

That crash sent the drivers of the two vehicles involved to area hospitals. Both of them suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There will be two investigations of the incident, one for the chase and one for the crash. The sheriff’s office told News Center 7′s John Bedell that they’ll be going after charges for the initial speeding violation and felony charges for not stopping for the deputy. State troopers are handling the crash. A spokesperson said there will be charges in connection with the wreck, but they’ll let prosecutors decide exactly what those are.

©2024 Cox Media Group