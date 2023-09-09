Car crashes into Dayton’s Daybreak Center Saturday

DAYTON — Early Saturday morning, law enforcement was dispatched to the Daybreak Center in Dayton as someone ran into the building

Officers were dispatched at 4:49 a.m. to 605 S Patterson Blvd., according to a dispatch supervisor.

When they arrived, law enforcement found a blue Chevrolet car that crashed into the lobby of the center. The front door was gone, the supervisor said.

The supervisor said that the person driving the vehicle was intoxicated.

This is a developing story, News Center 7 will update it when more information is provided.





