‘Can’t fix that overnight;’ Local farmers still recovering from impacts of bird flu

DARKE COUNTY — Bird flu cases are still on the rise across the Buckeye State, and state lawmakers are trying to find solutions to help farmers.

Gov. Mike DeWine welcomed U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to have a look at an egg processing plant in Darke County.

Rollins spoke about the bird flu outbreak, which has resulted in over 15 million poultry being depopulated.

“These are farmers, third, fourth, sixth generation egg farmers that have had to depopulate millions upon millions of their egg layers. And you can’t fix that overnight,” she said.

