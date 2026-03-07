Can you help? Police looking for man who stole nearly $900 worth of merchandise from Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who stole nearly $900 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.
On Jan. 28, the man entered the Home Depot located at 3775 Presidential Drive in Beavercreek and stole merchandie valures at $894.00.
He then left the area in a silver Kia sedan, according to police.
If you know the suspect or have any information related to the theft, contact Officer Gee at 937-426-1225 ext. 128 or email geek@beavercreekohio.gov.
You may remain anonymous.
