Can you help? Police looking for 3 people accused of stealing from local Walgreens

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?
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The Kettering Police Department is looking for three people they say are wanted for a felony theft that occurred at a Walgreens.
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The theft occurred at the Walgreens at 2140 E Dorothy Lane on June 4, around 7:20 p.m.
Anyone who has information that could help in the investigation should contact Ptl. C Ferrell at (937)296-2555 and reference report #26-021164.
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