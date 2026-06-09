Law enforcement officers to conduct Joint Traffic Enforcement in 2 local counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY/CLARK COUNTY — Local law enforcement officers will be conducting a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail (JTED) on Tuesday in Montgomery and Clark Counties.

The JTED will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Interstate 70 and Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson.

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Participating agencies include the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Vandalia Police Department.

The partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on the roads.

They also want to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures.

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