Can you help? Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for a 77-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Can you help?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia in Montgomery County on Monday night.

Glen Schroeder was last seen driving away from his house on Thompson Drive in Dayton around 4:30 p.m., according to the alert.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Schroeder is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has white hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black coat and blue jeans.

The car involved in this alert is a white 2013 Kia Soul with OH plate number HXM6115.

If you see Schroeder or the car involved, call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group