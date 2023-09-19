Busy street closed starting today in Xenia due to construction

XENIA — A street in Xenia will be closed today due to construction.

East Market Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. this morning, the city announced on social media.

It is scheduled to reopen tomorrow around 6 p.m.

The closure is due to work being done at the Xenia Community Library.

