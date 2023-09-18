Road in Xenia to close for construction at Xenia Community Library

XENIA — A street in Xenia will be closed for construction tomorrow.

East Market Street will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. and will reopen around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The closure is due to work being done at the Xenia Community Library.

