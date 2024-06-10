Part of busy street closed this week due to road work in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Drivers will be impacted traveling in Washington Township this week.

>>Woman’s walls, floors replaced after leak leaves house in pieces for over a year

Montgomery County is closing part of Yankee Street just south of Mad River Road due to construction, according to a social media post.

The road closure starts today and is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, June 12.

The township said the work was delayed but will be happening this week.

Road crews will be doing a culvert replacement.

The township stated on its Facebook page that this is a full road closure and detour signs will be posted.

©2024 Cox Media Group