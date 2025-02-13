Busy road closed after vehicle hits utility pole, 1 injured

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A busy road is closed after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Greene County Thursday morning.
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, state troopers and deputies responded around 5:20 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Valley Road on reports of a crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a vehicle hit a utility pole and wires were down.
Medics transported a passenger to an area hospital.
OSHP told News Center 7 that Valley Road is closed between U.S. 35 and Upper Bellbrook Road.
We will update this story.
