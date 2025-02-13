School district cancels classes, bus driver shortage ‘related to illness’

SPRINGFIELD — A local school district has canceled classes today due to a bus driver shortage related to illness.
The Springfield City School District announced on social media that all schools are closed today.
“Due to a bus driver shortage related to illness, all schools will be closed today,” they said on its Facebook page.
