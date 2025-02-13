STAY INFORMED: Almost 30 school districts closed, delayed this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost 30 school districts are either closed or delayed this morning.

Anna Local Schools and Fort Recovery Schools are closed today in Shelby County. Fort Recovery said on social media this is due to a “water line break” impacting their high school building.

Springfield City Schools said they are closed in Clark County due to a bus driver shortage related to illness.

Minster Local Schools, New Bremen Local Schools, and St Marys City Schools are on two-hour delays in Auglaize County.

Botkins Local Schools, Fort Loramie Local Schools, and Hardin-Houston Local Schools are delayed two hours in Shelby County.

Other delays include Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County and Celina City Schools in Mercer County.

We will update this story.

