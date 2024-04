VANDALIA — A busy road will be closed later this month in Vandalia due to a construction project.

Peters Pike will be closed from Stonequarry Road to the Interstate 70 overpass while construction crews repair a bridge deck.

The city of Vandalia said on social media that the closure will start on April 22 and last until May 26.

Detour routes will be posted.

