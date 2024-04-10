Busy road closed due to water line replacement work in Miami County

TROY — A busy road is closed in Miami County due to water line replacement work.

Traffic on Peters Road in Troy is shut down from Archer Drive to Swailes Road until April 26.

The city of Troy said on social media that this is due to water replacement work.

They are asking drivers to use alternate routes to get around the closure.

Anyone living in the area will have access to their property, according to the city.

Future road closures in Troy can be seen on this website.





