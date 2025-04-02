Busy intersection closed for several weeks in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A construction project will close a busy intersection in Downtown Dayton for several weeks.

Starting today, Main Street between Monument Avenue and First Street will be closed for up to five weeks, the city of Dayton said on social media.

A city contractor will do work within the center median.

It is a project that will include utility trenches across both directions of traffic, the city said.

Detours will also be posted.

