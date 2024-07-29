Business owner helps raise money for worker, sister seriously injured in crash

CENTERVILLE — Two teens are recovering after a serious crash Friday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to a local business owner who is doing what he can to help. His connection to the teens LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Chris Spiritos, owner of Greek Street, said he knew something was wrong when his employee didn’t show up to work.

>> PREVOUS COVERAGE: 2 juveniles seriously injured after car flips in Washington Twp.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3:40 p.m. Friday deputies were called to E. Spring Valley Pike at Rooks Road for reports of a car that had flipped.

“She was supposed to be here at five o’clock, and she’s never late, so it was like 5:15 so we knew something was up,” Spiritos said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group