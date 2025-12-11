Business Brief: Identity Fraud

DAYTON — Ohio ranks 46th in identity theft vulnerability, according to a recent study, making it one of the least susceptible states to identity fraud.

Despite having high fraud complaints per capita, Ohio maintains low average losses due to identity theft, indicating effective measures in place to protect residents.

Jason Frantz, Senior VP of Enterprise Risk Management at Wright-Patt Credit Union, emphasizes the importance of being proactive in protecting against fraud and identity theft.

Identity fraud can manifest through texts or phone calls, often using familiar area codes to deceive individuals into providing vital personal information.

Frantz explains that fraudsters often use tactics such as spoofing or phishing, pretending to be legitimate companies or businesses to instill fear and urgency in victims.

He advises using multi-factor authentication for passwords and avoiding suspicious demands, stressing the importance of immediate action if one suspects they’ve been compromised.

Frantz also notes that banking institutions will never contact individuals via calls or texts asking for personal information, urging people to contact their bank directly if in doubt.

Ohio’s low vulnerability ranking in identity theft suggests that while residents report high instances of fraud, the financial impact remains minimal due to effective protective measures.

