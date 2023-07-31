Bus drivers to practice school routes this week in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — School bus drivers will be practicing their routes this week in Centerville.

They will be out driving school buses throughout the city today and tomorrow, Centerville Schools announced on social media.

Route selection for both drivers and aides will take place between 7-10 a.m.

Transportation office staff will be unavailable to take calls during that time, the school district said.

Drivers are asked to keep an eye out and reminded to slow down when they see students waiting at bus stops starting on August 16. That is the first day of school for Centerville students, grades K-12.

