Bruno Mars bringing ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Ohio this spring

COLUMBUS — Music superstar Bruno Mars is hitting the road later this year, and he’ll be making a stop in Ohio.

The Grammy winner announced The Romantic Tour on Thursday in support of his upcoming album, “The Romantic,” which will be released next month.

The nearly 40-show tour includes a stop at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Wednesday, May 20.

Mars will be joined in Columbus by Grammy winner and his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee, as well as Leon Thomas.

The tour marks his first full headline tour since his 24K Magic World Tour, which launched in 2017.

Presale is set for Wednesday, Jan. 14, at noon. Registration for presale is currently open. Fans must sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

General on-sale for remaining tickets begins at noon on Jan. 15.

