Browns star Myles Garret ticketed for going 40 mph over speed limit

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was pulled over for speeding early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Strongsville Police caught the former Defensive Player of the Year going 100 in a 60 mph zone, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Garrett was pulled over on Interstate 71 near State Route 82 around 2 a.m. WOIO reported this was just hours after the Browns’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, which was played in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Thursday morning court date was set, but ESPN reported he could pay a $250 fine and not have to appear in court.

Garrett is supposed to be with the Browns in Philadelphia on Thursday for joint practices with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

This ticket comes three years after Garrett was involved in a single-car crash and cited for failure to control.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group