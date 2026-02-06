Browns DC Jim Schwartz submits letter of resignation

CLEVELAND — Jim Schwartz has resigned as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, the team confirmed on Friday.

In a statement shared on social media, the team said Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday.

“We’d like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization over the last three seasons,” the team said in part.

Schwartz spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator.

He was in the running for the head coaching job after Kevin Stefanksi was fired, but did not get the job. Instead, the Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach.

The announcement comes less than a day after two Browns defensive stars won awards at NFL Honors. Defensive end Myles Garrett was the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Browns said the search for Schwartz’s replacement will begin immediately.

