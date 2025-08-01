‘I went into survival mode;’ Survivor recounts deadly building collapse

ST. MARYS — A man who was trapped in the rubble after a building collapsed is detailing what happened leading up to and after it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to the survivor today. He details what happened and how he’s recovering tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Spring Street. St. Marys Fire Chief Doug Ayers said it happened in what he believes is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Kevin Sharp was one of the two men who were trapped in the rubble from the collapse. He spoke to News Center 7’s John Bedell on the phone Friday as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Sharp was released from the hospital on Thursday.

“I’m in a lot of pain and I can’t very well get around at all,” Sharp said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group