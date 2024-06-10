Breezy, fall-like temperatures today; Summer heat returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Fall-like start to the week
- Nearing 90 degrees
- Abnormally dry
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times and significantly cooler, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Still breezy with gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon highs are generally in the middle 60s closing in on 70 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up with highs in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat continues to build with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90. A couple of thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. It will stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Hot with highs around 90.
