BREAKING: Child found at bottom of pool taken to hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A child found at the bottom of a swimming pool this afternoon has been taken to a hospital, a Springfield police lieutenant said.

>> Firefighter injured in fire at vacant structure

City firefighter/rescue crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue about 5 p.m. on a report of a 2-year-old child found in a swimming pool.

The child was believed to have been missing at least 15 minutes and was said to be unresponsive, according to Springfield police and fire dispatch.

The child has been taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. His condition is not known, Lt. Mike Curtis said.

News Center 7 has a crew on the way and we will update this breaking news as details become available.









©2023 Cox Media Group