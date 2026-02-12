Boyfriend accused of killing 33-year-old woman facing charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged in connection with the shooting and killing of his girlfriend earlier this week.

Jayme Rogers, 34, was charged with murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in Dayton Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Jaime Dick early Tuesday morning.

As previously reported, police responded to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue on reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man, later identified as Rogers, told dispatchers to “get here quick, someone is shot.”

Rogers told the dispatcher he shot his girlfriend three times and added that she was allegedly cheating and “got what she deserved,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

“When Dayton Police officers arrived on scene, Mr. Rogers walked out to officers and repeated that he shot her,” court documents state.

Officers found Dick shot inside her running vehicle.

Dick was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Court documents add that Rogers was not permitted to possess or handle weapons due to a previous conviction.

Police previously said they took a 35-year-old suspect into custody, but a spokesperson clarified that the suspect was 34 on Thursday.

Rogers is booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

