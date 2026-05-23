Boston Stoker hosting soft opening for new Miami County location today

TIPP CITY — Boston Stoker is hosting a soft opening for its newest location today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new location is at 1176 W. Main Street in Tipp City.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re brewing something special for you,” the coffee chain wrote on social media. “Come grab a cup, check out the space, and help us celebrate the start of something new.”

The coffee chain was founded in the Miami Valley and has other locations in Centerville, Clayton, and Troy, as well as locations in central Ohio.

More information on Boston Stoker can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]