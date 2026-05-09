Boil advisory lifted for part of Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A boil advisory has been lifted for part of Montgomery County.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the advisory was issued due to a water main repair.

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The advisory impacted residents who lived on Vaniman Avenue, Ellsworth Drive, Bradfield Drive, Chandler Drive, and Larona Road.

The city said that the water has been tested and is safe for consumption.

Contact the Public Works Department at (937) 837-1702 if you have any additional questions.

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