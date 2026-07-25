Boil advisory lifted for part of New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been lifted for New Lebanon on Friday.
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The advisory was put into effect for Hepner Avenue and 401 E. Main Street on July 22.
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The boil advisory was due to a water main break, according to village officials.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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