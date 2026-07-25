Boil advisory lifted for part of New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been lifted for New Lebanon on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The advisory was put into effect for Hepner Avenue and 401 E. Main Street on July 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

The boil advisory was due to a water main break, according to village officials.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]