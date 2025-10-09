Boil advisory issued for some after water main break in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Some people are under a boil advisory after a water main break in Vandalia.

The City of Vandalia wrote in a social media post that the water main break happened at S. Dixie Drive near W. Alkaline Springs Road on Wednesday.

Residents living in that area will need to boil their water before consuming it or using it in cooking.

“This is a precaution that will be in place until the water can be tested for the presence of bacteria,” the city said.

Residents who need to boil their water will receive a notice attached to their door.

The notice is on red paper and says, “BOIL WATER ADVISORY NOTICE” on top.

If anyone did not get this notice, they do not need to boil their water, the city stated.

Once the water has been tested and certified pure, the City of Vandalia Public Works Department will send an additional notice.

