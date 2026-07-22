Boil advisory issued for part of New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been issued in New Lebanon.
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Village officials told News Center 7 that the advisory is in effect for Hepner Avenue and 401 E. Main Street.
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The boil advisory is due to a water main break.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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