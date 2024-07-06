Body of missing Ohio woman found, boyfriend in custody

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A body believed to be a missing Ohio woman has been found, and her boyfriend has been arrested.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was initially called out to the 4100 block of Orchard Dale Drive in Plain Township just after 12:30 p.m. on July 2nd about a missing person.

The missing person was identified as 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan of Plain Township.

Deputies searched Sheridan’s home and surrounding area before they entered her into the national database as a missing person, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

While on the scene, deputies noticed a Jeep that was registered to Sheridan traveling on Guilford Ave.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the driver, 26-year-old Sean Goe fled on foot. Goe was identified as Sheridan’s boyfriend.

After an extensive search throughout the night, Goe was arrested early Wednesday morning, July 3 at a homeless shelter.

He was arrested on active warrants for Burglary, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Domestic Violence. Goe is being held at the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A body believed to be Sheridan’s was found by Canton Sanitation workers in a park around 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.

According to the Facebook post, a search warrant was executed at Sheridan and Goe’s apartment and detectives determined Sheridan was murdered inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

