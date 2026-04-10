Body camera shows man arrested while walking in neighborhood; NAACP says stop unwarranted

MIAMISBURG — Newly released body camera video shows the entire interaction between a man and Miamisburg police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man claimed officers falsely accused him of crimes.

Later, investigators dismissed his court case.

It all began the night of July 13, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Darryl Kinney was walking in his neighborhood of Miamisburg.

A neighbor called the police on Kinney, claiming he was hitting a mailbox.

Video shows police approach Kinney, but he keeps walking.

Kinney refused to turn around so he could be searched.

He said he is on the phone with his lawyer during the interaction.

Officers with Tasers pointed at Kinney tell him he is going to be detained for public intoxication.

Police then say why they were originally called.

“We got a call that you were looking in the mailbox and beating on mailboxes,” an officer said.

Kinney looks at officers in disbelief.

Later, the officer took the same water bottle, dumped it out, and then said: “evidence because it smelled like alcohol, it’s empty now.”

“He was never given a field sobriety test, never given a blood test or anything dealing with alcohol to substantiate their claims,” Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton chapter of the NAACP, said.

The city of Miamisburg sent a statement saying:

“The City of Miamisburg became aware of allegations of a civil rights violation involving the Miamisburg Police Department following a press conference held by the Dayton Chapter of the NAACP.

The City has procedures to ensure all allegations are reviewed in a fair, thorough and impartial manner. We take these matters seriously and are committed to serving all individuals with respect, regardless of race, age, religion or background. We value transparency in our interactions with the public and strive to approach every situation with professionalism and respect. At this time, we are actively gathering all relevant information to conduct a comprehensive review.

The City supports the dedicated men and women of the Miamisburg Police Department and is proud of the work they do each day to serve and protect our community. We remain confident in their commitment to carrying out their duties with integrity and professionalism."

Kinney’s charges of obstruction of official business and disorderly conduct were dismissed in January.

Kinney said that since the incident, he has considered moving.

No civil lawsuit has been filed at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group