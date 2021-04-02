BODY CAM: ‘Oh my God I hope I don’t get in trouble,’ suspect tells deputies after Navistar prank

CLARK COUNTY — Body cam obtained by News Center 7 shows the moments deputies find a woman accused of an April Fools’ Day prank, where investigators said she reported an active shooter to her sister, who then called 911.

“I’m so sorry. I told her right after I did it,” Pamela Sisco told deputies after the approached her inside the Springfield-area Navistar plant Thursday morning. “I told her it was a joke. I’m so sorry.”

Sisco is charged with felony inducing panic after deputies said she texted her sister, which led to a domino of responses that led to a potentially dangerous situation.

“She said there was a guy that got fired yesterday and he came in with a gun and they are barricaded with the lights off in an office,” the sister said to a 911 dispatcher. “She sent me a text, and I’m afraid to text her if they are barricaded and hiding.”

A combined 32 people, including law enforcement and EMS, responded to the Urbana Road plant, thinking there was a possible active shooter at the facility, according to court records.

“She put a lot of people in danger today over a stupid joke,” said Maj. Chris Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, deputies tell Sisco how many emergency crews responded.

“We have about 20 people out here,” a deputy tells the New Carlisle woman.

“Oh my God I hope I don’t get in trouble,” Sisco says.

Sisco told deputies the text messages were meant to be a joke and payback to her sister.

“She had text me last year that her husband had got into an accident, so I was getting her back,” she said. “I didn’t think she would go this far.”