Bobcat spotted in wetland property in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A bobcat was spotted in the northern stretches of wetland property in Greene County.

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association posted photos of a bobcat sighting in one of their properties, the Beaver Creek Wetland Corridor on their Facebook.

Bobcats are native to Ohio and one of seven wild cat species found in North America, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

>> Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Springfield; Main road closed through Monday

Greene County has had only two other reported Bobcat sightings in the last 50 years, according to the ODNR. The most recent sighting was in 2020.

Bobcat sightings tend to be under-reported, so there is likely more, the BCWA said in their post.

The BCWA said that bobcats are generally not a threat to pets and they are not a game species.

>> Sheriff’s office warning residents of email scams targeting seniors

Bobcats are generally solitary animals except when breeding or raising young.

They are carnivores who eat small animals like rabbits and mice, as well as white-tailed deer, insects, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and birds.

“They are an important link in the food web helping to control small mammal populations. We are glad to have them in Beaver Creek Wetlands!” The BCWA said in their post.

Exciting news!!! A Bobcat was observed in the northern stretches of the Beaver Creek Wetland Corridor on a BCWA owned... Posted by Beaver Creek Wetlands Association on Wednesday, July 31, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group