Blood supply low, Solvita Dayton Center asking for donations entering July 4th weekend

DAYTON — A local organization says bloody supply is low entering the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Solvita Dayton Center said there was high reported blood usage last weekend including 99 units for trauma, heart surgeries, and gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson.

They added that multiple blood types are in low supply and cannot meet all hospital requests.

The center wants anyone with type O and type B blood to donate, the spokesperson said.

The Solvita Dayton Center will host a summer party blood drive June 28-29 at their headquarters at the 300 block of S. Main Street.

Anyone who registers to donate this weekend will get a free hot dog lunch and a $10 gift card.

Visit this website to schedule an appointment to donate or call (937) 461-3220.

