Blood found in car after reported crash in Ohio; drone used to find driver

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Deputies in central Ohio had to use drones in a search for a woman who went missing after a reported crash on Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash in Darbydale early Sunday morning.

When they got to the scene, they found an unoccupied vehicle with visible blood inside, our news partners at WBNS reported. Upon the discovery, they immediately began searching for potential victims.

The sheriff’s office told WBNS that while they were searching, a resident told them a young woman knocked on his door and told him she’d been in a crash and needed help.

The resident said she left his home and ran southbound.

When deputies were still unable to find the woman, they requested assistance from a drone unit. A drone was deployed and was able to detect a heat signature near a lake.

Once in the area of the heat signature, deputies found the missing woman. She had fallen about 15 feet down an embankment and was unable to get out.

The woman was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for multiple broken bones and frostbite, WBNS reported.

