Blood center to hold 60th anniversary celebration this week in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A local blood center will celebrate its anniversary this week in Downtown Dayton.

Versiti Blood Center of Ohio will mark over 60 years of community support and life-saving donations, according to a Versiti spokesperson.

It includes the induction of Mindy Jones into the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame and various activities for donors and staff.

The event kicks off on Monday, November 3, with a food truck lunch from The Food Pitt for donors and staff between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 4, the center will offer celebration cookies throughout the day.

Later that afternoon, Mindy Jones, a longtime Versiti blood drive coordinator, will be inducted into the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame, the spokesperson said.

The induction will be at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 5, features a food truck lunch from D’s Birria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by an anniversary program and celebration at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 6, includes a breakfast with donors and Good Day Dayton, featuring the Whisk & Brew coffee truck and pastries from Ashley’s Pastry Shop, the spokesperson stated.

The week concludes on Friday, November 7, with lunch from Thai1On for donors and staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The weeklong celebration at the Dayton Donor Center highlights Versiti Blood Center of Ohio’s commitment to community and the vital role of blood donation in saving lives.

