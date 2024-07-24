Blood center in ‘critical need’ of all blood types; Donors could win Taylor Swift tickets

DAYTON — A local blood center said it is experiencing a “critical” blood shortage.

Solvita said there is an immediate need for Type O positive and negative, Type B positive and negative, and Type A negative.

Anyone who donates blood through July 27 will receive a Solvita beach towel and a $15 e-gift card.

Donors will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to Taylor Swift’s November concert in Indianapolis.

More information on how to donate can be found here.

