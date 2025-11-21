Bill to combat fentanyl crisis, drug trafficking passes Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS — State lawmakers passed a bill aimed at addressing the fentanyl crisis and drug trafficking in Ohio.

Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) co-sponsored House Bill 88.

The bill is aimed at addressing the alarming rise in drug overdoses, with fentanyl being a major contributor to these deaths, according to a spokesperson.

“Enough is enough,” said Abrams. “Our message is clear: drug trafficking in Ohio will be met with strong consequences.”

“This legislation will directly combat the drug epidemic in our state,” said Plummer. “We need to hold traffickers accountable for their actions and fight hard to keep our communities safe.”

House Bill 88 includes several key provisions designed to strengthen the state’s response to drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.

It increases penalties for trafficking fentanyl-related compounds and for repeat offenders.

The bill also establishes a mandatory minimum prison term of five years for those convicted of or pleading guilty to a fentanyl-related death.

Additionally, the legislation requires that death certificates list fentanyl poisoning as the cause of death if a lethal amount is found and contributes to the death, the spokesperson stated.

The bill designates August as “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month” and mandates that public schools develop age-appropriate curricula to educate students on the dangers of fentanyl.

House Bill 88 now moves to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

