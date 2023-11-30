Biggby Coffee opening another Miami Valley location

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A franchise-based national coffee chain is opening another Miami Valley location.

A mother-daughter team will be opening their third Biggby Coffee location at 5894 North Springboro Pike in front of Meijer, according to a Facebook post.

>> ‘This is crazy;’ 90-year-old woman wants justice after falling victim to mail theft

The Miami Township location is expected to open sometime in mid-December.

For updates on when the coffeehouse will open, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Mother - Daughter team opening their 3rd BIGGBY® COFFEE location in front of Meijer on Springboro Pike. Getting ready for a December opening! ❤️ We can't wait to serve YOU!🥤❤️ Posted by Biggby Coffee - 5894 North Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group