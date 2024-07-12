Big heat returns through the weekend, strong storms possible

DAYTON — The hot humid weather has returned to the Miami Valley and along with it comes chances for strong storms.
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been following this system.
It will be hot and humid with highs near 90 this weekend.
We’ll watch for a chance for showers and thunderstorms approaching from the northwest on Sunday — some of these storms may be strong.
