Bicyclist seriously injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Logan County.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 235 in Stokes Twp., according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The male bicyclist, who remains unidentified, was heading west on State Route 235 when he were hit by a red 2005 Dodge Magnum.

The bicyclist was taken to Lima Memorial Main Campus with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

