Bicyclist dies from injuries after being hit by car

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A bicyclist died from his injuries after he was hit by a car last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened at Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive on Jan. 7.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection on his bike.

The driver was not injured.

The bicyclist identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as James Ferrizzi died from his injuries on Jan. 27 at Hospice of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

