Better Business Bureau warns against scammers taking advantage of New Years Resolutions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — With the new year comes new year resolutions, a great way to make some changes, but scammers are using it as an opportunity to take your money.

News Center 7′s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz will break down how to protect your money in the new year and tell you what the two most common targets for scammers in the new year are tonight on News Center at 5:00.

>> Water main break impacting water pressure in two local communities

Whether you are looking to better yourself or your situation, or you are happy with where you’re at, resolutions are a New Year’s staple.

“You know what, I’m not making them this year because I’m okay with how I am,” Kathy Berger, of Washington Township, said when asked what her New Year resolution is.

The Better Business Bureau is warning against scams that aim toward some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.





©2024 Cox Media Group