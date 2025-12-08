Bengals release wide receiver following suspension

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have waived wide receiver Jermaine Burton a day after suspending him for a game.

Burton didn’t travel to Buffalo and was listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The team did not specify the reason for Burton’s suspension or why he was waived.

Burton was a third-round pick for the team in 2024, but hasn’t played at all this season.

During his rookie season, Burton had four receptions for 107 yards.

